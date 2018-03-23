Filed Under:Jack White
Photo: Jo McCaughey

By Scott T. Sterling 

Jack White is keeping music videos weird.

The Detroit rocker has revealed a wild video for “Over and Over and Over,” a raucous track from his brand new full-length, Boarding House Reach, which debuted today (March 23).

There’s not much of a narrative to follow in the mind-bending clip, which features White rocking out in an apartment, which both subtly and dramatically changes colors and occupants.

White has been busy promoting the new release, playing a handful of surprise club shows around the country. He kicks off a full-fledged tour April 19 in Detroit.

Watch the video below.

