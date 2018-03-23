By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Two’s a party, three’s a crowd, and FOUR is a cause for celebration!

Andy and Shalee Carter got quite the surprise when they found out they were having quadruplets!

Not only was the news a big deal for them, but it was the first time in 10 years that quadruplets were born at Nebraska Medicine.

Shalee had to spend 52 days at the hospital before her scheduled C-section and it took 18 NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) staff to help with the delivery.

After the babies spent a month in the NICU, they’re now all home safe with their parents enjoying like as a foursome.