Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

The music video for Cardi B’s “Bartier Cardi” will be out in the next week, give or take a day.

Related: Cardi B Ends Twitter Hiatus: ‘Negativity Is Not Good For The Soul’

Yesterday (March 22), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper tweeted that the clip will be released sooner than anyone thought. Responding to a fan who asked if the video will come out in May, Cardi responded, “Nope, is coming out this month!”

“Bartier Cardi” features 21 Savage and was originally released at the end of 2017. A remix by T-Pain surfaced March 5, as part of his “T-Mix” series.

Cardi B returned from a month-long Twitter hiatus shortly before she made the announcement. Her absence from the social media platform was due to the abundance of negativity on social media.

“Reason why I took a break from Twitter is cause people are so negative and disgusting here,” she wrote. “I had to log off, too much negativity is not good for the soul.”