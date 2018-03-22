Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Zayn Malik has made some drastic changes lately. He got a tattoo of Lord Voldemort, split up with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid and now this… The former One Direction member has (gulp!) dyed his hair and beard.



Malik was spotted at a video shoot in Miami sporting matching platinum hair and beard, and fans have had lots to say about it.

Check out some of the posts below.

Blonde Zayn is my religion https://t.co/Dmo205vTDG —

Bia 🌹 (@zaynst4n) March 21, 2018

i never pay attention to zayn but blonde zayn is a snack damn 👅 —

ً (@laurenstrust) March 11, 2018

People who are saying zayn looks unrecognizable with blonde hair are the same people who thought Miley and Hannah were two different people —

Savannah Seymour (@savannahseymour) March 21, 2018

A MAN https://t.co/ZB7VFOx0pI —

best zayn pics (@bestzaynsphotos) March 21, 2018

THIS MUSICVIDEO GONNA SAVE THE WORLD Y'ALL!! 😎🔥 https://t.co/VRTBy9BVKd —

Annika | lovez Z! (@ZaynForHero) March 21, 2018