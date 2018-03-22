Filed Under:Thirty Seconds To Mars
Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling 

Thirty Seconds to Mars are one step closer to America.

Jared Leto and company have detailed the band’s forthcoming fifth album which is set to debut on April 6.

The group has shared the complete tracklist for the album, which features Halsey and Zedd.

A new song from the full-length, “One Track Mind,” featuring A$AP Rocky, debuts tomorrow (March 23).

The stark cover art featuring lists of words set against brightly colored backgrounds will mark the album’s promotional campaign, with posters and billboards featuring the provocative lists going up around the world.

The band has shared a cover art generator so fans can create their own versions. Check it out here.

See the full tracklisting for America below.

1. Walk On Water
2. Dangerous Night produced by Zedd
3. Rescue Me
4. One Track Mind ft. A$AP Rocky
5. Monolith
6. Love Is Madness ft. Halsey
7. Great Wide Open
8. Hail To The Victor
9. Dawn Will Rise
10. Remedy
11. Live Like A Dream
12. Rider

