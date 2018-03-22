Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Slash is ready to rock out on his on again.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist revealed that he’s reconvened with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators for a brand new album that’s expected to debut this fall.

“I’m excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it’s got some cool songs and it’s got a great live feel. I’ve been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about 8 years now. It’s been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better which is great,” Slash said in a press statement, referencing drummer Brent Fitz and bassist Todd Kerns. “With the addition of (guitarist Frank Sidoris) since the ‘World On Fire’ tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride which I definitely think shows on this next record.”

The top-hatted guitar icon also talked up Guns N’ Roses’ upcoming European tour, shouting out current touring members Frank Ferrer (drums), Richard Fortus (guitars), and Melissa Reese (keyboards).

“Guns N’ Roses will be headlining European festivals this summer, it’s going to be a 110% performance and a huge blast,” Slash said. “I love doing European fests and this is the first time we’ve done any proper festivals over there on the Not In This Lifetime Tour. It’s indescribable to explain these shows. I’m looking over and seeing Axl, Duff and Dizzy whom I’ve known forever, but it also feels like an entirely new experience with Richard, Frank and Melissa. It’s like being in a new band, except there’s a chemistry that is established from days of old, so it’s a natural thing that’s always been there.”