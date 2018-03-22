Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Sia and David Guetta are getting the old band back together again.

Having already collaborated on such hits as “Titanium” and “She-Wolf,” the dynamic duo have reconvened to produce a new track, “Flames.”

Related: Sia Debuts New Wig in Google Assistant Commercial

“‘Titanium’ is still one of the tracks I am proudest of and Sia is one of my favorite artists to work with,” Guetta said in a press statement. “She’s a great songwriter and has an amazing voice. I’m just super excited that we get to release another track together.”

The dramatic new collaboration features a pulsating rhythm and percussive guitars to support Sia’s soaring vocals that dominate the mix.

Listen to “Flames” below.