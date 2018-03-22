Shawn's third studio album is on the way.
Filed Under:Shawn Mendes
Photo: Brian Ziff / Island

By Hayden Wright

Last year, Shawn Mendes released his second studio album Illuminate, which included the hits “Treat You Better,” “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back.” Today (March 21), Shawn dropped a new song, “In My Blood,” the lead single for his third studio album, which is due later this year.

Related: Shawn Mendes Teases New Song ‘In My Blood’

The song features pensive verses, a poignant chorus and lyrics about overcoming obstacles.

“Help me, it’s like the walls are caving in/ Sometimes I feel like giving up/ No medicine is strong enough/Someone help me,” he sings. “I’m crawling in my skin/ Sometimes I feel like giving up/ But I just can’t/ It isn’t in my blood.”

Listen to “In My Blood” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live