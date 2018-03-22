By Kayla Jardine

As far as snowball fights go, this one was snow joke!

U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Jeff Flake had their own modern-day duel, with a chilly twist.

It wasn’t exactly Hamilton-Burr, or even Trump-Biden, but it was a monumental battle. @CoryBooker’s drop & roll maneuver was legit. pic.twitter.com/kKWwYf239B — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) March 22, 2018

Both senators battled it out on Capitol Hill, and whoever lost the epic fight had to buy the winner and their team pizza.

Though Democratic Leader Booker assumed his Republican opponent had no chance of winning since he’s from Arizona and there’s not too much snow there, it turns out Flake has quite the arm. Cory lost in the end and tweeted that he neglected to tell Flake he’d be sending over some vegan pizza.

With great ignominy I have to announce I lost the snowball fight 3 to 2. I'm buying the pizza for his office . . . . I neglected to tell him though that I am definitely sending a vegan pizza or two. pic.twitter.com/iW3I19kmdt — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 22, 2018

Regardless of who won or lost, it looks like Democracy was the real winner that day!