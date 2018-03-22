By Kayla Jardine

As far as snowball fights go, this one was snow joke!

U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Jeff Flake had their own modern-day duel, with a chilly twist.

Both senators battled it out on Capitol Hill, and whoever lost the epic fight had to buy the winner and their team pizza.

Though Democratic Leader Booker assumed his Republican opponent had no chance of winning since he’s from Arizona and there’s not too much snow there, it turns out Flake has quite the arm. Cory lost in the end and tweeted that he neglected to tell Flake he’d be sending over some vegan pizza.

Regardless of who won or lost, it looks like Democracy was the real winner that day!

