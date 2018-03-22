Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

While kids love snow days, this Principal wasn’t ready to take the day off!

Principal James Murray of the Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School in New York made a hysterical parody about what it’s like for lonely principals on snow days.

In the video, James is sad because he’s the only one at the school.

Thankfully he finds some teachers who also miss their students and the group decides to dance it out instead.

It looks like this was a fun snow day for them after all!

 

