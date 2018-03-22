Filed Under:Queen Latifah
Photo: Frank Micelotta / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Queen Latifah, born Dana Owens, has said goodbye to her other, Rita Owens. After a ten year struggle with heart disease, the rapper’s mother passed away on Wednesday, according to People.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today,” Latifah wrote. “Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

“She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over,” she continued.

“I am heartbroken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif‎ah), forever Rita Owens’ daughter.”

Latifah shared an emotional clip of a photograph of her mother smiling and dancing in a flowy dress with the caption, “143,” which means “I love you.”

143

A post shared by Queen Latifah (@queenlatifah) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live