Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Photo: Danny Clinch

By Scott T. Sterling 

It was just some old friends getting together to jam on a Neil Young classic.

In this case, those “old friends” were Pearl Jam and one half of the Red Hot Chili Peppers—drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer—who all got together for a fiery version of  “Rockin’ In The Free World.”

This impromptu super-group formed onstage at a recent Pearl Jam show in Brazil, where things got pretty wild. Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder crisscrosses the stage to toss tambourines in the crowd, as well as giving himself a bath in what appears to be a bottle of red wine.

Watch the moment below:

