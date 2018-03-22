Filed Under:Liam Payne
Photo: Phil Loftus / Capital Pictures / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

Liam Payne’s firstborn son with wife Cheryl, Bear, celebrates his very first birthday today (March 22), and the singer is sharing the moment with his legions of fans.

Payne posted a beautiful photo of baby Bear gripping his tattooed hand in a heartwarming Instagram post.

“Can’t believe my little man is one today, where does the time go?” Payne captioned the post. “Happy birthday son you’re my world.”

See the sweet post below.

