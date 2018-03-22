Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kacey Musgraves just wants to dance.

The country start has shared a kicky new single, “High Horse,” that rides on a throwback disco groove and smooth vocal melodies courtesy of Miss Musgraves.

It’s the latest track from the singer’s forthcoming full-length, Golden Hour, due March 30.

A few twangy guitars and a subtle banjo line give it a bit of country flavor, but as Musgraves told Beats 1 about making her new record, she “was intrigued by a world where Bee Gees meets country music.”

Listen to what that sounds like below.