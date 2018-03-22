Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jeezy is calling it a wrap.

The renowned rapper has revealed that his next album will also be his last.

Jeezy made the big reveal on social media, breaking down his plans for the future from the road.

“As the Cold Summer tour comes to a end.. It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album & class TM 101 come out every night,” the rapper posted on Twitter. “Now class is coming to a end. It’s time for Graduation! My Last Album & Final Class: TM104,” adding the hashtag #TrustYaProcess.

The album’s title, TM104, is a reference to his 2005 debut, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, bringing his recording career full circle.

See Jeezy’s tweet below: