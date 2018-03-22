Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Harry Styles will do almost anything for his fans. He even started the lyrics of the chorus of ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s song, “22,” after a woman told him it was her birthday.

The ex-One Direction vocalist learned about the happy occasion during a brief chat with the crowd at a show in Copenhagen, Denmark. “How old are you today?” Styles asked the woman, who replied that she had just turned 22.

“22, okay, I don’t know about…” Styles said, mirroring Taylor’s lyrics, “I don’t know about you but I’m feeling 22/ Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you.” He abruptly stopped, however, and, instead, urged the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to the happy fan.

Styles also referenced “22” when he turned 22 in 2016.

Watch the amusing birthday moment below:

Harry wishing a fan happy birthday tonight in Denmark #HarryStylesLiveOnTour #HarryStylesLiveOnTourCopenhagen

March 19, 2018

And here’s Styles’ tweet from 2016: