By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

The force is strong with this one…

Eight-year-old Evan Cornett who is battling a brain tumor arrived for his proton beam therapy session dressed in full Star Wars gear and even had two members of the Imperial Military — a stormtrooper and a sandtrooper — there to help him with his battle.

It’s all thanks to the creative artwork of child life specialist Hannah Heimos at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital — and now Evan is ready to face the disease head-on with a matching mask!

While the treatments may seem scary for young patients, these painted masks make it a little less frightening and a little more fun…

Or in Evan’s case, a little more out of this world!

Listen Live