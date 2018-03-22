By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

The force is strong with this one…

Eight-year-old Evan Cornett who is battling a brain tumor arrived for his proton beam therapy session dressed in full Star Wars gear and even had two members of the Imperial Military — a stormtrooper and a sandtrooper — there to help him with his battle.

It’s all thanks to the creative artwork of child life specialist Hannah Heimos at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital — and now Evan is ready to face the disease head-on with a matching mask!

.@STLChildrens Child Life Therapist Hannah transforms radiation masks into popular characters for brain tumor patients, like Evan. Hannah & two #StormTroopers surprised Evan with his personalized @starwars mask and then escorted him to his proton beam radiation treatment. pic.twitter.com/Pc9IEakDCd — STLChildrensHospital (@STLChildrens) March 19, 2018

While the treatments may seem scary for young patients, these painted masks make it a little less frightening and a little more fun…

Or in Evan’s case, a little more out of this world!