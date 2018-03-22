Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Social media is a more amusing and thought-provoking platform with Cardi B around, which is why fans rejoiced when the “Bodak Yellow” singer announced her return to Twitter.

Cardi had vacated the platform for one month due to “negativity” and returned to slam her haters and give fans a lesson on social media etiquette.

“Reason why i took a break from twitter is cause people are so negative and disgusting here,” she wrote. “I had to log off, to much negativity is not good for the soul. It be people that don’t f— with me to be the first ones under my tweets LIKE WHO SEND YOU?”

Cardi concluded with some reflections on her own resilience:

“I have a lot of people praying on my downfall,” she added. “THEY GOING TO FEEL ME FIRST!!! ….KNOCK ME DOWN 9 times but i get up 10!!!”