By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

While on patrol in Brooklyn during the fourth nor’easter to hammer the eastern seaboard just as spring approached, some New York City police officers challenged a group of kids to a snowball fight.

After the three NYPD officers from Patrol Borough Brooklyn North were defeated, they noticed a few of the kids had plastic gloves or were using socks on their hands to keep warm, so they chipped in and bought the kids some brand new gloves!

The officers say that the kids brought them so much joy and now thanks to their kindness the kids were able to enjoy their snow day while staying dry and warm the whole time.