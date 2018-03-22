Credit: Olivia Bee

By Scott T. Sterling

Despite all his rage, Billy Corgan is still talking. A lot.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman has opened up to the New York Times in a sprawling new interview focused on the band’s reunion tour and surrounding drama.

Corgan insisted that “I would say this is the happiest time of the band,” which is backed up by producer Rick Rubin’s assessment of the new Smashing Pumpkins music being created in his studio.

“The energy of the performances are fiery and vibrant,” Mr. Rubin told New York Times, stating that the music “fits well with classic Pumpkin catalog,” a clarion call to longtime fans.

“It’s not unusual for there to exist volatility with passionate, creative people,” Rubin shared in regards to the drama that’s constantly around Smashing Pumpkins. “It seems like they’ve know each other long enough for many of the old wounds to have healed and they all seem like they are in a good place, so they came in with a healthy mind-set.”

At the forefront of that drama is original bassist D’arcy Wretzky, who spoiled the reunion rollout by revealing intimate details and sharing a text message exchange with Corgan that painted him a negative light. She’s not involved in the reunion, and she insists that she was never given the opportunity.

“He was stringing me along and using me to be able to say that it was, in fact, a reunion of all the members,” Wretzky said. “Billy can be incredibly charming and funny and fun, but when it comes to money and giving credit where credit is due and any kind of work situation, it’s not pretty.”

Wretzky said that Corgan promised her “millions of dollars” to be involved in the reunion, and that things fell apart when it was realized that he’d be making twice as much money as anyone else involved.

“I really wanted to do this tour for the right reasons,” she said. “If everybody was doing it for free, I would have done it for free.”

As far as Corgan is concerned, the ship between Wretzky and the Smashing Pumpkins has sailed.

“I think what she did demonstrates why she couldn’t be involved,” Corgan said. “I was vulnerable and shared things and trusted that there was a reason to give it a chance, despite plenty of empirical evidence that that was not a wise decision.” That bridge is now burned “forever.”

The article also points out that Corgan made references to “culture war,” “fake news,” “globalists,” “Maoists,” “purity tests,” “left-leaning groupthink,” “protected minority groups,” “mass hypnosis,” “social justice warriors,” calling out his connection with Alex Jones and Info Wars.

“If I kept my mouth shut, and if I kept my band together, we’d be playing a lot bigger venues and we would be a lot more successful, and we’d be in somebody’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Corgan said .

Calling himself a “class A heel,” Corgan insisted that he’s just messing with us.

“I would say 80 percent of the things that I get held up and mocked for, I’m doing intentionally,” he explained. “It’s sort of funny to me that they actually think I’m that stupid. It’s, like, yeah, I work in wrestling — I’m running you.”

Ultimately, Corgan is just happy to have most of the old band back together again, only without all of the self-imposed pressure and angst that surrounded the group the first time around.

“We’re going to say, ‘Look, yes, we’re brats. Yes, we’ve tested your patience. But this is our absolute best effort,’ ” he insisted about the current incarnation of the Smashing Pumpkins. “We charted a very, very, very difficult path, and have rarely received the credit. This is our time to have a party — we deserve a party.”