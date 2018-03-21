By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Residing at Belgium’s Pairi Daiza zoo and botanical garden is a small family of Orangutans who have been steadily growing since their arrival in 2017. Three orangutans who were transferred recently from Germany’s Heidelberg Zoo; father Ujian who is 22-years-old, mother Sari who is 13-years-old, and their cute baby named Berani, who was born in March of 2016.

That means it’s party time at the zoo!

Little Berani just celebrated his second birthday and from the look of it, the “terrible two’s” apply to primates as well!

Pairi Daiza houses more than 4,000 animals from around the world, including birds, mammals, fish and reptiles and is located on the former site of the Cistercian Abbey of Cambron, featuring ancient trees and numerous historic buildings.

To learn more about Pairi Daiza and this adorable family, visit PairiDaiza.eu.