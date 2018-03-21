By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This rescued sloth enjoys the simpler pleasures in life: Josie just can’t get enough of eating her teasy apples — slooooowly of course!

When the zoo’s Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth has an apple in her hand, she’s sure to take full advantage of the incredible moment, savoring every last bit.

Josie was taken from the wild for exotic trade, but thankfully was rescued and brought to the kind caretakers at the Oregon Zoo.

Now Josie gets to spend her days lounging around and munching on her favorite foods — ah the life of a sloth!

To follow along (slowly) with Josie’s story, visit OregonZoo.com.