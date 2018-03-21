Photo: Simon Lipman

By Scott T. Sterling

Snow Patrol is ready to share new music with their fans.

After recently announcing the band’s first album in seven years, Wildness, Snow Patrol has revealed the first song from the full-length, “Don’t Give In.”

The earnest, heartfelt track pairs an inspirational message with an acoustic guitar-driven melody and a big, anthem-like chorus.

“‘Don’t Give In’ was originally about a friend going through a tough time but the more I wrote into it I realized it was about me and the struggle of making the album – which took 5 years and was not easy – coupled with the struggle with depression I’ve had since I was a kid, so it has become the talisman of the album,” the band’s frontman Gary Lightbody said in a press statement. “The song that became a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Wildness is set for release on May 25. Listen to the band’s new cut, which contains explicit lyrics, below.