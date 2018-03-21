Filed Under:Snow Patrol
Photo: Simon Lipman

By Scott T. Sterling 

Snow Patrol is ready to share new music with their fans.

After recently announcing the band’s first album in seven years, Wildness, Snow Patrol has revealed the first song from the full-length, “Don’t Give In.”

Related: Snow Patrol Return with New Album ‘Wildness’ 

The earnest, heartfelt track pairs an inspirational message with an acoustic guitar-driven melody and a big, anthem-like chorus.

“‘Don’t Give In’ was originally about a friend going through a tough time but the more I wrote into it I realized it was about me and the struggle of making the album – which took 5 years and was not easy – coupled with the struggle with depression I’ve had since I was a kid, so it has become the talisman of the album,” the band’s frontman Gary Lightbody said in a press statement. “The song that became a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Wildness is set for release on May 25. Listen to the band’s new cut, which contains explicit lyrics, below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live