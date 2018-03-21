Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

For the Pearl Jam fan who has everything, Collectionz is about to offer some things you don’t.

Original storyboard and cells from the band’s 1998 video “Do the Evolution” will be available for purchase through a special online sale.

The animated clip featured the work of more than 60 artists and technicians in Los Angles and Seoul, Korea, including Todd McFarlane (who directed the clip), Kevin Altieri, Joe Pearson, Terry Fitzgerald, Jim Mitchell and Brad Coombs and many more.

The items being offered on the first sale date of March 28 at 2pm EDT range from $100 sketches up to the $1500 “Death Girl Package.” Additional items and sale dates will be announced. Get more information here.

Collectionz was co-founded by diehard Pearl Jam fan Ian Linde, who wanted to create a special space dedicated to showcasing memorabilia and collectibles related to the band.

“Pearl Jam has a very rabid, engaged collector base and music base,” Linde told Ultimate Classic Rock. “I mean, the fans travel the world; they stay online. It’s as engaged as it gets, as far as this band.”

In simpler terms, fans hoping to get in on this special event will want to move fast when March 28 rolls around.

