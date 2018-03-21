Filed Under:Machine Gun Kelly
By Hayden Wright

Machine Gun Kelly’s song “Habits” got an accidental canine remix when a fan’s dog howled over the track. The fan recorded a video of her pup “singing” along to the MGK number and uploaded it to Twitter. Then, she reached out to Kelly to see what he thought of her dog’s skills.

The fan wrote: “@machinegunkelly this video though, my dog is ur #1 fan.”

“front row at the next show!?!?” the rapper replied.

“you know it Kells,” the fan replied.

See the funny exchange (and cute video) here:

