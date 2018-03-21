Credit: Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA

By Hayden Wright

Machine Gun Kelly’s song “Habits” got an accidental canine remix when a fan’s dog howled over the track. The fan recorded a video of her pup “singing” along to the MGK number and uploaded it to Twitter. Then, she reached out to Kelly to see what he thought of her dog’s skills.

Related: Machine Gun Kelly Reveals ‘The Break Up’ Video for Valentine’s Day

The fan wrote: “@machinegunkelly this video though, my dog is ur #1 fan.”

“front row at the next show!?!?” the rapper replied.

“you know it Kells,” the fan replied.

See the funny exchange (and cute video) here:

@machinegunkelly this video though, my dog is ur #1 fan.🤣 lmao https://t.co/IoBjpElH3d —

princess peach (@eurareynolds1) March 19, 2018