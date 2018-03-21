Photo: Kai Z. Feng

By Scott T. Sterling

The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Arctic Monkeys and Jack White will headline this year’s edition of Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, The National, and Vampire Weekend are also set for the four-day Chicago fest, scheduled for the weekend of August 2-5.

Other acts on the bill include Logic, St. Vincent, Post Malone, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Portugal. The Man, Tyler, The Creator, Odesza and Lykke Li.

Tash Sultana, Rezz, Lizzo, Brockhampton, Greta Van Fleet, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Daniel Caesar, Billie Eilish and Rex Orange County are among the emerging artists that will perform at this year’s event.

Lollapalooza 2018 also promises “special appearances” from Gucci Mane and LL Cool J, while Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell’s will bring his new Kind Heaven project to the show with an all-star lineup of guest musicians performing new music from Farrell’s upcoming solo album due in the fall.

Four-day general admission tickets, 4-day VIP tickets, 4-day Platinum tickets and official hotel packages are also available now right here. One-day tickets will be available soon.