Photo: Manuel Nauta/NurPhoto/SIPA via USA TODAY NETWORK

By Jon Wiederhorn

Judas Priest longtime guitarist Glenn Tipton recently announced that he wasn’t going to be able to tour with the band anymore since he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. But last night (March 20) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey he made good on his promise to join the legendary metal band to play a few songs at select shows.

Related: Judas Priest Play 1978 Song ‘Saints In Hell’ Live For The First Time

After Judas Priest played a full set with producer Andy Sneap (Sabbat, Hell) on second guitar, Tipton joined the group for an encore of “Metal Gods,” “Breaking The Law” and “Living After Midnight.”

Rumors abounded that Tipton would play at the show since he took part in an album signing earlier in the day in New York City. The band’s new album Firepower, opened at number five on the Billboard album chart, marking their highest debut to date.

Tipton, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s four years ago, was told by doctors that he had been exhibiting symptoms of the condition for at least ten years. Despite dealing with coordination issues from of the degenerative neuromuscular disorder, he wrote and recorded Firepower with Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford and guitarist Richie Faulkner and started rehearsing with the band for the tour.

However, he decided that he wouldn’t be able to perform reliably with the band night after night, so he opted out of the tour and suggested Sneap as a replacement.

“I decided that it was really going to be too much for me,” he told Guitar World. “With the medication and the time zone changes and everything else, I realized it was time to retire — from touring at least. I don’t ever want to compromise Judas Priest. It’s too big a part of my life.”

At the same time, Tipton said he was still an active member of the band and he’d like to continue to guest with Priest at some shows. “I’ll still be able to write and record and on good days even join the band onstage for a few songs, with new medication and advances being made who knows what the future holds,” he said in a statement. “But one thing’s for sure — it will certainly involve Priest.”

See fan footage of Glenn Tipton’s encore with Judas Priest in Newark, New Jersey below.