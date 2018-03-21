Photo: Courtesy RCA

By Scott T. Sterling

Enjoy the music of SZA while you can.

The breakout R&B star continues to insist that her days making music are limited, going so far as to say that her next album will be her last.

Related: SZA’s Mom is Here to Help You Get Your Life Together Already

SZA reinstated the idea during a recent interview with Flaunt.

“I’m still miserable,” the singer said about life after the runaway success of her GRAMMY nominated full-length debut, Ctrl . “My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I’m in a cage. I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that … because it’s going to be my last album.”

The magazine points out that she delivered the statement “with a grin,” reminding readers that it isn’t the first time she’s threatened to walk away from music.

SZA even talked about walking away from this year’s GRAMMY ceremony without winning an award, despite being nominated in five different categories: “God didn’t give me the GRAMMYs, because he knows I would have quit, like ‘I have nothing else to do.’”

The singer says that her next big challenges in life are taking on meditation and anger management. She’s working on a deluxe edition of Ctrl with new tracks, and will be hitting the road with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q and the TDE crew on The Championship Tour later this year.