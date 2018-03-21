Filed Under:Iggy Azalea
Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS

By Hayden Wright

Iggy Azalea took her fans to church in her latest music video for “Savior” and the rapper brought the same spirited energy to her performance on The Late Show. Surrounded by eight backup singers, Iggy (dressed in black with a shock of pink hair) introduced viewers to her new material.

Migos rapper Quavo (who appears on the record) didn’t appear on The Late Show but Iggy held down the fort solo. “Savior” appears on Iggy’s long-delayed sophomore album, now titled Surviving the Summer and due out this year.

Watch Iggy’s Colbert performance here:

