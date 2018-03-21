Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Halsey has been an open book about her struggle with endometriosis — a painful condition that affects the lining of the uterus. Monday night, the singer appeared at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s annual Blossom Ball and spoke about her experience living with “endo.”

Halsey said projecting a “perfect” pop star image is often at odds with how she really feels.

“In the process of having everyone pick me apart and feeling so insecure,” she said, “Feeling less of a woman because I couldn’t be intimate with my boyfriend, because I couldn’t go out when my friends wanted me to, because I was dealing with digestion problems and bleeding problems and fainting and all of the other amazing things that come along with having endo.”

Halsey offered other sufferers and their family members some advice in dealing with the symptoms and complications of endometriosis.

“Keep talking to your friends, keep supporting your loved ones,” she said. “To the women in your life, make sure that they don’t feel ashamed to talk about their reproductive rights, to talk about their reproductive experiences because the only way for this – for us to gain control of this – is to speak about it. I am so honored to be here and to be supporting my endo sisters in the room, around the world, I can’t thank you guys enough.”

“Keep f—— fighting,” she concluded.

Watch Halsey’s full speech here.