By Scott T. Sterling

Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line—a cavalcade of country’s biggest and brightest will descend on Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, over the weekend of June 7-10 for CMA Fest 2018.

Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker, Charles Eston and Friends, Jon Pardi, Charley Pride, Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Lee Ann Womack, Brett Young, Carly Pierce, and Ricky Skaggs will also hit the stage at the four-day festival.

See the complete lineup below.