Filed Under:carrie underwood, mike fisher
Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

It’s one of those sweet little memories that last a lifetime.

Country star Carrie Underwood’s husband, Nashville Predators hockey player Mike Fisher, has shared just such a moment on his Instagram page: a successful day of fishing with the couple’s 3-year-old song, Isaiah.

“Day off= fishing with Izzy!,” Fisher captioned the photo. “Little man got this one with his first cast today and reeled it in himself,” adding the hashtag, #prouddad.

See the heartwarming moment below.

