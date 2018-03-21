Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

You wanted more Bruce, and you got it.

Due to overwhelming demand, Bruce Springsteen has extended his wildly successful “Springsteen On Broadway” show at The Walter Kerr Theatre through the end of the year. The final performance is now set for December 15, 2018.

Eighty-one additional shows will go on sale for performances July 10th through December 15th, marking the third time “Springsteen on Broadway” has been extended since its initial eight-week run.

Tickets for the newly-announced “Springsteen on Broadway” shows will go on sale Wednesday, March 28th at 11am ET, exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Get more information here.