By Robyn Collins

Brad Paisley is teaming up with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres for “The 2nd Responders” benefit concert to help those impacted by the wildfires and mudslides that devastated the Santa Barbara County area in December 2017.

“Kim and I fell in love with Santa Barbara and the Montecito area on our honeymoon. It feels like small town America by the sea,” Paisley wrote on his official site.

“With this concert I hope to raise awareness, spirits and money for the region that’s recovering from the devastating mudslides and fires. I hope people come out and actually make it an experience with us and visit some of the local shops, restaurants, bars and coffee shops.”

Presale tickets go on sale locally on Friday (March 23) at 11 a.m, with the public sale beginning at noon on Saturday.