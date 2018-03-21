Filed Under:Beyonce, Jay-Z
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Beyoncé and JAY-Z were spotted yesterday (March 20) riding a motorcycle through the streets of Kingston, Jamaica. Bey wore Gucci with fishnets and hot pink boots, and Jay was comfortably dressed in Puma athletic attire.

The married superstars were in town working on potential new music and promo content for their “upcoming joint venture,” reports E!. The outlet also reports that many locals claim the duo is recording with SZA.

The power couple recently announced new dates on their On the Run II tour, so the promo content could be visuals which will be used on the road. But the possibility of new music from Jay and Bey is always intriguing.

A fan frenzy on Twitter, includes multiple photos and fan commentary about their clothes and the possibility of new music.

 

