Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

dsc 7810 Baby Humboldt Penguin Is Inseparable From His Stuffed Toy Friend

Brookfield Zoo

This fluffy little guy just loves cuddling with his penguin stuffed animal.

A newborn Humboldt penguin is being hand-reared at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo — and since he can’t be with adult penguins just yet, the little one gets to cuddle with a cute stuffed animal that looks just like him.

But there are big things in his future…

The animal will soon become an ambassador for the zoo’s ‘Penguin Encounters’ program — which allows visitors to get up close and personal with the birds while zoo staff answer questions — making him small but mighty for curious minds… and mighty cute too!

To follow along with his adorable travels and to learn more, visit the Chicago Zoological Society’s homepage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live