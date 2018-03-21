By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This fluffy little guy just loves cuddling with his penguin stuffed animal.

A newborn Humboldt penguin is being hand-reared at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo — and since he can’t be with adult penguins just yet, the little one gets to cuddle with a cute stuffed animal that looks just like him.

But there are big things in his future…

The animal will soon become an ambassador for the zoo’s ‘Penguin Encounters’ program — which allows visitors to get up close and personal with the birds while zoo staff answer questions — making him small but mighty for curious minds… and mighty cute too!

