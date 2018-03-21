By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Photos of this adorable seven-year-old couple with Down Syndrome will melt your heart.

While photographer Erika Franta was snapping some shots of Joey for the annual Down Syndrome Association calendar, he asked for his girlfriend Ellie to be included in the photos.

Erika wrote in a blog post on Love What Matters that she has never seen a love as pure as theirs before.

“Chivalry isn’t dead and little Joey is walking proof. Every year I get the honor to photograph the annual calendar for the Down Syndrome Association and this year, ‘Mr. December’ suggested that his girlfriend, Ellie, be included… As a photographer, I bear witness to many kinds of love. But in my 28 years of life, I am unsure that I have ever seen a love this pure.”

The images show the couple holding hands, playing together on a bridge and having some adventures together exploring in the woods.

Erika says she noticed how they both took care of each other during the shoot, explaining, “when Ellie was fearful to walk near the water, Joey quickly assured her it was OK and offered his hand to lead her. When Joey was hesitant to smile, Ellie was tickling and chasing him to cheer him up. As I watched them interact I just thought to myself, ‘Wow. They already have it all figured out.'”

Joey and Ellie are both from the same small town and were born just six months apart. Their relationship has been steadily growing and Joey even says that he’s planning to marry Ellie one day. Both of their families agree it would work out nicely.

Joey’s mom says the couple has taught their siblings about compassion, kindness, and acceptance – and it seems this adorable young couple is also teaching the world the same thing.

You can follow along with Erika’s travels in photography and love on Instagram.