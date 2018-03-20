Trey Songz / Mel D. Cole

By Jon Wiederhorn

R&B crooner Trey Songz was arrested yesterday (March 19) for felony domestic violence.

Songz (real name Tremaine Neverson) was accused of punching a woman at a party in Los Angeles. He turned himself in at a Hollywood police station and was released two hours later on $50,000 bail, reports Billboard.

Last week, Andrea Buera told the press that Songz was upset that she was talking to another man at a party on February 18, and repeatedly punched her.

Yesterday (March 19), Songz tweeted that he was being “falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.” He added that he had been advised by his lawyers and management to remain silent, but he couldn’t hold his tongue any longer.

“For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed,” he wrote. “But this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

Songz added that he won’t probably won’t have much more to say about the incident.

Read the tweets below:

