By Scott T. Sterling

Somebody needs to get SZA’s mom on TV, as the singer’s mom is doling out sage advice like the next Oprah Winfrey.

“The Weekend” singer shared an inspiring text message she received from her mother, and it’s as good as any self-help book found on Amazon.

“Some fire words from mommy I wanted share for whoever needs em,” SZA posted on Twitter along with the text message, which offers a detailed and thorough list of how to get your act together and make “more space in your life for the things you love and want to do.”

SZA’s mom also asked her GRAMMY nominated daughter for “honest feedback” on her advice.

Considering the 62K likes and 16K retweets at press time, it’s safe to say that feedback is pretty positive.

