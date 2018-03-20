Filed Under:Shawn Mendes
Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

There’s a method to Shawn Mendes’ madness: the pop star is set to release a new single.

Mendes had shared a series of mysterious social media posts that turned out to precursor to his big announcement, revealing that “In My Blood” will debut on this Thursday, March 22.

Related: Shawn Mendes Promises New Album ‘Soon’ with Shirtless Vacation Pic

The new teaser arrived with a floral image that is now the profile picture across Mendes’ social accounts, pointing towards it possibly being cover art of some kind (it would also look pretty snazzy on tour merch).

See how he teased it on Instagram below:

#InMyBlood March 22nd

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live