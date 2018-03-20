Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s a method to Shawn Mendes’ madness: the pop star is set to release a new single.

Mendes had shared a series of mysterious social media posts that turned out to precursor to his big announcement, revealing that “In My Blood” will debut on this Thursday, March 22.

Related: Shawn Mendes Promises New Album ‘Soon’ with Shirtless Vacation Pic

The new teaser arrived with a floral image that is now the profile picture across Mendes’ social accounts, pointing towards it possibly being cover art of some kind (it would also look pretty snazzy on tour merch).

See how he teased it on Instagram below: