Filed Under:Ringo Starr, The Beatles
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

That’s Sir Ringo to you.

Legendary drummer Ringo Starr has joined fellow Beatle Paul McCartney as an official British knight.

Related: Beatles Manager Brian Epstein Focus of New Biopic Series

Starr was knighted by the Duke of Cambridge, AKA Prince William, eldest song of the late Princess Diana.

“It means a lot actually,” Starr told the BBC. “It means recognition for the things we’ve done. I was really pleased to accept this.”

The drummer admitted to being nervous, and that he “was a bit shaky today on my own,” unlike when the Beatles were given the MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) as a group in 1965.

Starr wasn’t sure about being called Sir Ringo: “I don’t know yet. It’s new and I don’t know how you use it properly,” before telling BBC reporter Colin Paterson, “but I expect you to use it.”

Starr tweeted about the honor, calling the honor “another busy day for Sir. Ringo. Peace and love peace and love.” See the tweet below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live