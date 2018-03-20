Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

That’s Sir Ringo to you.

Legendary drummer Ringo Starr has joined fellow Beatle Paul McCartney as an official British knight.

Related: Beatles Manager Brian Epstein Focus of New Biopic Series

Starr was knighted by the Duke of Cambridge, AKA Prince William, eldest song of the late Princess Diana.

“It means a lot actually,” Starr told the BBC. “It means recognition for the things we’ve done. I was really pleased to accept this.”

The drummer admitted to being nervous, and that he “was a bit shaky today on my own,” unlike when the Beatles were given the MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) as a group in 1965.

Starr wasn’t sure about being called Sir Ringo: “I don’t know yet. It’s new and I don’t know how you use it properly,” before telling BBC reporter Colin Paterson, “but I expect you to use it.”

Starr tweeted about the honor, calling the honor “another busy day for Sir. Ringo. Peace and love peace and love.” See the tweet below.