By Annie Reuter

Keith Urban is continuing to grease the wheels for his forthcoming studio album, Graffiti U, which is expected later this year. Ahead of the album’s release, the singer will drop the third advance track, “Coming Home,” tomorrow (March 21).

Urban posted a 15-second teaser for the song, which features pop singer Julia Michaels. “Coming Home” includes polished production, Urban’s nostalgic lyrics and Michaels’ memorable harmonies.

The song seems to be literally about returning to loved ones after weeks or months on tour: “The place that I know, where they all know me/ I gotta get back now to the ones who love me/ Wrap myself around you, never let you go/ There’s nothin’ in the world that feels like coming home,” Urban sings.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” Urban previously said in a press release announcing his 2018 Graffiti U Tour, which kicks off on June 15. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating.”

Urban’s current single from the upcoming album is “Female.” He has also released “Parallel Line.”

Check out a snippet of “Coming Home” below: