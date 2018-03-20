Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean is taking it down to the essence.

The country superstar has shared an intimate and stripped-down performance of his new song, “You Make It Easy,” recorded at YouTube Studios in New York City.

Aldean and hist band squeeze in tight on a small stage to grind out the earnest and emotional track, which was co-written by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Aldean’s new album, Rearview Town, is set to debut on April 13.

Check out the stripped-down take on his new single below.