By Annie Reuter

Garth Brooks took some time during his weekly Facebook chat, Inside Studio G, to praise Emma Gonzalez, one of the student organizers of March For Our Lives and survivor of the February 14 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Ahead of the march, which will be held on March 24 across the nation, Brooks offered a message to those taking part of March For Our Lives and tearfully debuted a heartfelt song.

“This is your world: Take it, shape it, mold it,” he said. “Be patient, be loving because there might be some cross voices that enter in this march. Be tolerant. Be loving. Do not let hate win. Your generation is the generation for the school shootings. Let’s make sure the next generation is not. Fair enough?”

He then grabbed his guitar to debut a brand new song he wrote with Tony Arata that has never been recorded. Ahead of his performance, he discusses a line in the song and relates it to Gonzalez. “To my children I make this vow: to matter then, it must matter now.”

Watch the segment around the video’s 24:36 mark.