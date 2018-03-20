By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

OK… we have good news and great news. The good news is, there’s a Wookie in the hallway. The great news is, you’re getting a new heart!

A cardiologist for 15-year-old Austin Eggleston dressed up like the iconic Star Wars character “Chewbacca” to give him the incredible news that the heart transplant he’s been waiting for had finally become available.

Months ago when Austin was listed for a heart transplant, Dr. Thrush said he would deliver the news a heart was available dressed as Chewbacca. On Saturday, Chewbacca stopped by Austin’s room. #donatelife #organdonor #all4your1

Are you an organ donor? https://t.co/7h2m9wuZjT. pic.twitter.com/5ipWX1uWA0 — Lurie Children's (@LurieChildrens) March 19, 2018

Five months ago — Dr. Phil Thrush from the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago promised the avid movie-buff that he would tell him about it in “Wookie” — the language the character speaks in the film franchise. So, as soon as he saw his favorite character, Austin knew the exciting news was on the way!

Austin received his new heart late night Saturday night, March 17th, and is now doing great after recovering from the surgery.

We’re certain everyone involved is feeling like they’re one with the force today! Congratulations, Austin!