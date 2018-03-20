Filed Under:blake shelton, keith urban, Kenny Chesney, lady antebellum
Photo: Adam Orchon / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

The Academy of Country Music has added even more star power to this year’s awards show.

Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum and Kenny Chesney will hit the ACM stage with live performances. They join previously announced performers including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and more.

The ACMs have also revealed a new list of presenters, including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, actress Rebecca Romijn and Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O’Dell.

The 53rd ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

