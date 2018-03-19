By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

As you can see, this baby Masai giraffe who arrived with a six foot fall out of mother Milenna simply wouldn’t give up trying to take its first steps right after being born. The 148 pound, 6 foot, three-inch tall baby giraffe finally got up and was able to stand on his own after a little encouragement from mom.

Milenna birthed the calf, who is yet to be named, at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida on March 17th after approximately 13-15 months gestation — a considerably longer time spent in the womb than most animals, topped only by the Walrus, Orca, Sperm Whale and both the Asian and African Elephant.

The baby will now spend its days bonding with mom before joining the zoo’s tower (yes that’s the name for a group of giraffes!) of nine giraffes who live at the park in the next few weeks.

“Every birth is incredibly significant, but giraffe births are especially awe-inspiring,” said Michelle Smurl, the Zoo’s director of animal programs. “We’re thrilled to share this moment with the world.”

