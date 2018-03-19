Photo: Erik Weiss

By Hayden Wright

Last night (March 18), Liam Gallagher cut his performance at Lollapalooza Chile short because of a severe chest infection — but The Killers picked up slack from the former Oasis frontman’s setlist by performing the indelible hit “Wonderwall,” giving fans a taste of what they missed.

Singer Brandon Flowers explained that the performance was meant as a tribute to his “king” Liam.

“We heard you missed out on a couple of songs today that you wanted to hear,” Flowers told the crowd. “This is in no way meant to disparage anything [Liam] did… but any night that ‘Wonderwall’ is being sung by a lot of people is a good thing.”

During his Lollapalooza Chile set, Gallagher announced, “My voice is absolutely smashed. I’m not just going to stand here all night screaming out for everybody sounding f—— horrific… I’m very sorry I can’t sing the tunes.”

See The Killer’s tribute to Oasis here.