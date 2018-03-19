"He was inspired by great artists and songwriters, so that's good."
Stevie Wonder is a fan of Bruno Mars and he’s not afraid to admit it, dismissing accusations against Mars of cultural appropriation as “bull—-.”

“God created music for everyone to enjoy so we cannot limit ourselves by people’s fears and insecurities,” Wonder said, when asked by TMZ about Mars’ use of African American styles in his music even though he’s not black.

“He’s a great talent so the other stuff is just bull—-,” asserted Stevie. “He was inspired by great musicians and great artists and songwriters, so that’s good. God created music for everybody.”

The debate stemmed from Mars’ Album of the Year win at the GRAMMYs, after which several pundits questioned whether he would have won the award if he was a black artist. Mars, a Puerto Rican with Filipino background, blended elements of funk, soul, R&B, pop and rock on his GRAMMY-winning album 24K Magic.

 

