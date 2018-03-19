Photo: PA Images/Sipa/USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Steven Tyler is feeling a little bit country.

Tyler will be hitting the road with new Nashville act Loving Mary Band in support of his 2016 solo debut, We’re All Somebody From Somewhere, the Out On A Limb tour kicks off July 2 in Las Vegas.

The tour will feature the singer performing both solo and Aerosmith music, adding to the performances by sharing stories behind the making of the most famous track from his storied career.

“What would I not pay to go see (Paul) McCartney, but instead of playing with whoever he’s with now, actually do (a show) where he tells you what he was thinking when he wrote Yesterday?” Tyler explained to USA Today about the inspiration behind the tour. “That’s what I’m doing. I figured I’d talk about Sweet Emotion and Dream On and where I was when I wrote it, and Seasons of Wither and how I played it.”

While Tyler will be exploring the history of Aerosmith’s biggest hits on the tour, he made to emphasize that this will not be his usual rock and roll affair.

“It’s a full-on country feel,” Tyler said. “People ask me, ‘Why’d you go country?’ It was almost a shoo-in. I always wanted to do Everly Brothers.”

“It really is beautiful getting out there and singing with a band, where I can look at all the guys and go, ‘Stop playing right now’ and we’ll just sing a cappella,” the singer added about the Loving Mary Band. “I’ve never been in a band like that, so it’s a whole new thing for me.”

See Tyler’s North American tour itinerary below.

7/2 — Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

7/5 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

7/8 — Seattle, WA @ Marion Oliver McCaw Hall

7/10 — Vancouver, Canada @ Orpheum Theatre

7/14 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

7/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

7/23 — Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

7/26 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

7/29 — Houston, Brown Theater at Wortham Center

8/1 — Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

8/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

8/17 — Nashville, TN @ Andrew Jackson Hall at TPAC

8/23 — Washington, D.C., @ Warner Theatre

8/29 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

9/1 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

9/4 — Boston, MA @ Citi Performing Arts Center Wang Theatre

9/7 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music

9/10 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

9/13 — Toronto, Canada @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts